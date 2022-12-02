Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.8 %

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

