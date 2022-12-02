Enjin Coin One Day Volume Reaches $14.05 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001831 BTC on popular exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $309.96 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.54 or 0.06274771 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00505609 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,212.15 or 0.30751105 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
