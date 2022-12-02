Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Entergy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Entergy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $114.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

