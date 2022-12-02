Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 6.5 %

Enveric Biosciences stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.