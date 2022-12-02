Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Jonathan Lin Sells 76 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $691.47. 521,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

