Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Jonathan Lin Sells 76 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Equinix Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $691.47. 521,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $591.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.89.
Equinix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Equinix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.