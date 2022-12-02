Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELS opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

