Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $88.49 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00008267 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.49 million and $445,402.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00452750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00115953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00857519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.20 or 0.00654122 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00248549 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,968,728 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

