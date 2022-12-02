ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Price Performance

ERYP opened at $0.60 on Friday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

