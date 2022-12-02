Eschler Asset Management LLP Buys 450 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BioNTech accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in BioNTech by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $346.19.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

