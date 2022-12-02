Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $1.11 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Eschler Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,536 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold comprises about 2.3% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.47 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.