Eschler Asset Management LLP Has $1.77 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 40,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 303,656 shares worth $20,129,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

