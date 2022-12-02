Eschler Asset Management LLP Invests $307,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

