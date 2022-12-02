Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Up 53.3% in November

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ESP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.14.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%.

(Get Rating)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.