Ethereum Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $119.36 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $19.82 or 0.00116075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $119.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,074.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00455042 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023175 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002586 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.63 or 0.00858776 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00654518 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00248681 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00269448 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
