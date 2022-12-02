Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $2.69 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $119.16 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.52 or 0.00115415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,911.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00450967 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022406 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00853256 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.85 or 0.00649569 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00247644 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00271159 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars.
