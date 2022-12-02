Euler (EUL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $55.65 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Euler has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and $940,873.61 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Euler has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $5.60 or 0.00032846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

