Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00006204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and $4.00 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06196494 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00507754 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.08 or 0.30883992 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,761,563 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

