Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading 13.7% Higher

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) shares were up 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.28 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.87 ($0.05). Approximately 193,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 128,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Europa Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Europa Metals Company Profile

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

