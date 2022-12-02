Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.