Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 41144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 9.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$14.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.