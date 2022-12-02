Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Cut by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 497,521 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

XOM opened at $110.80 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $456.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

