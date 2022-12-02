FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Barclays

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.38.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $472.16 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.65 and its 200-day moving average is $411.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

