FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Shares Down 8.1%

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 55,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 582,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

FaZe Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAZE. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FaZe during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FaZe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FaZe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FaZe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

