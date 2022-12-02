Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Achieves $421.13 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Fei USD has a market cap of $421.13 million and approximately $429,618.67 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,009.82 or 0.99996325 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010533 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00246138 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98880394 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,625,093.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

