Fei USD Trading Down 0.4% This Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $420.68 million and approximately $496,243.25 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98880394 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,625,093.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

