Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,360. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

