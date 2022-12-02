Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 6,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 397.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

