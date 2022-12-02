FIFTHDELTA Ltd Reduces Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd cut its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,690,512 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for 1.1% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.