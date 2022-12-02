Financial Analysis: Better Therapeutics (BTTX) & The Competition

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Better Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 879.02%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 79.24%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.71 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.54

Better Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

