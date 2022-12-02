Financial Comparison: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) & Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics -1,162.35% -186.94% -92.07% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -177.53% -63.88% -48.14%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics $18.26 million 3.67 -$89.76 million ($3.11) -0.61 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $96.15 million 10.69 -$299.96 million ($3.46) -4.40

Spero Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 1 1 5 0 2.57

Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 231.59%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 35.60%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals beats Spero Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing vimseltinib, an orally administered, potent, and highly selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT); and DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

