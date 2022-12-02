Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.58

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.58 and traded as high as C$34.18. Finning International shares last traded at C$34.07, with a volume of 860,353 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.

Finning International Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Finning International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,184.82. In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Mccarthy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at C$93,621.84.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Further Reading

