First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.