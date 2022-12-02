First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $81.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.