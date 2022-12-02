First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.15

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.15 and traded as high as $36.95. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 51,998 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $612.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 646,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

