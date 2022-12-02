First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

First Farmers Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.