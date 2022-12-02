First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.86

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 1727586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in First Horizon by 84.7% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 64,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

