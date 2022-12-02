First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Down 2.5%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 2,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Featured Stories

