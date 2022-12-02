First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 1.9% Higher

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $64.44. Approximately 125,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 314,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXZ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,873,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $18,821,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,784,000.

