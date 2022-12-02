First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 58.3% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTXG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 70,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.66.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
