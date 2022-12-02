First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,800 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 929,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 228,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $930.03 million, a P/E ratio of 314.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.