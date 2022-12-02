Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

Shares of FIVE traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

