Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stake Lessened by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,995,000 after buying an additional 216,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $99,902,000 after purchasing an additional 210,595 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 956,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 694,730 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 140,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $53.30.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

