FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.03 and last traded at $45.07. 666,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,612,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

