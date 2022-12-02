Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Trading 1.8% Higher

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.18. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 12,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.