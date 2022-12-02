Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Fluent Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $89.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

