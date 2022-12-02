Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

