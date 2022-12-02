Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ FOCS opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.