Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.86). 6,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 102,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.90).
Foresight VCT Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £166.64 million and a PE ratio of 629.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.30.
Foresight VCT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Foresight VCT’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Foresight VCT Company Profile
Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.
Read More
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.