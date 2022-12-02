Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.86). 6,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 102,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £166.64 million and a PE ratio of 629.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Foresight VCT’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

