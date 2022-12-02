Forte Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Separately, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
