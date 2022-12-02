Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $16.70 price target on the stock.
Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $13.62 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.
Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.