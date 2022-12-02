Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $16.70 price target on the stock.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF opened at $13.62 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.