Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FBIOP opened at $19.73 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,625,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,021,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

