Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

