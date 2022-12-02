Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.33.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
